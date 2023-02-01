Editor's Note

(Carmen Sanchez-Reddick, a recent graduate from the University of Oregon, majored in marine biology with a minor in science communication. This story is one part of her science communication internship under the mentorship of Kelly Sutherland and Mark Blaine to learn more about planktonic food webs and journalistic techniques. She hopes to pursue a career in marine research with a strong emphasis in communication and outreach.) 

A normal day conducting research at sea contains three key components: an early wake up call, waiting around, and a mad rush to finish processing samples before each new site.

Every morning as I awoke aboard the R/V Langseth, I knew exactly what was happening out on deck based on the sounds surrounding me. Waking up to the crash of water against the ship’s hull meant we were still transiting to the next site, and I could take my time pulling on my boots. And if I was yanked awake by the deafening rumble of the ship’s bow thrusters keeping us stationary against the currents, I knew we were already on site, MOCNESS was in the water, and I was late.

