Training for a longer race that started in the dark, I wanted to practice running in the woods with a headlamp. Mist streamed across the cone of light before me as I entered the Wilder forest in the South Beach neighborhood. It was just after 5 a.m., a windless and clammy overcast morning in October.

We had watched an episode of Stranger Things the night before. I tried to block out the thought of levitating children as I descended the hill down to King Slough. For me, blocking thought tends to give that thought more power, and as my shoes crunched along the gravel road, I shifted to asking myself what a reasonable response to a ghost would be.

