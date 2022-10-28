science-pub-talk-robots

Joe Davidson, left, an assistant professor of robotics in the Oregon State University College of Engineering, will be the presenter at the next Science Pub event, set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1. (Photo by Johanna Carson)

Oregon State University research that seeks to overcome the challenge of teaching a robot to pick fruit will be the topic of Oregon State University’s Science Pub event at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The free event, which can be attended in person at the Old World Deli in Corvallis or viewed online, will feature a presentation by Joe Davidson, an assistant professor of robotics in the OSU College of Engineering.

