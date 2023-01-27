Just in time for those New Year’s resolutions, the Newport Recreation Center is hosting another virtual mileage challenge. Like last year, the 2023 challenge will follow an Oregon highway from the Idaho border to the Pacific Ocean.
Desert to Coast begins in Nyssa and follows Highway 26 as it makes its way across the state to Highway 101. The challenge passes through some remote areas of Oregon, crosses several mountain ranges, and passes through Portland. The Newport Recreation Center will be posting about points of interest along the route on its Facebook page as the challenge goes on.
“This is our third year doing a virtual mileage challenge. It’s a great way to not only keep motivated to exercise, but learn some fun things about Oregon along the way,” said Jenni Remillard, recreation program specialist. “This challenge is designed for anyone. You can use any activity you like to get miles — swimming, biking, running, walking, whatever works for you.” The route is long, at 472 miles, but people can team up if they want.
“Mileage is on the honor system,” Remillard said. “We love for people to post their progress on social media to keep themselves motivated, but we don’t check in on people. For some, the journey might take most of the year, but if that’s what gets you in the habit of moving, that’s all that counts.”
And Remillard should know. Last year, she finished the more than 3,000 miles of US Highway 20 from Newport to Boston, and now she’s working on the miles of Frodo’s journey from the Lord of the Rings series. “It’s what finally motivated me to exercise and keep doing it, and I wanted to share that with others,” she said.
Participants in the Desert to Coast challenge will get a medal and a color-in tracking sheet for their miles. Because it’s a virtual challenge, anyone can sign up. The last two challenges had people from eight states participating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.