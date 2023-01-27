virtual-mileage-challenge-medal

The Newport Recreation Center is once again hosting a virtual mileage challenge. This years Desert to Coast begins in Nyssa and follows US Highway 26 across Oregon to Highway 101.

Just in time for those New Year’s resolutions, the Newport Recreation Center is hosting another virtual mileage challenge. Like last year, the 2023 challenge will follow an Oregon highway from the Idaho border to the Pacific Ocean. 

Desert to Coast begins in Nyssa and follows Highway 26 as it makes its way across the state to Highway 101. The challenge passes through some remote areas of Oregon, crosses several mountain ranges, and passes through Portland. The Newport Recreation Center will be posting about points of interest along the route on its Facebook page as the challenge goes on. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.