Portugal’s most famous wine is called Port or Porto. The name comes from the northern city of Oporto, second in size only to Lisbon; it is the port at the mouth of the Douro River where it empties into the Atlantic and from where every drop of this wine is shipped out into the world.

This unique wine is high in alcohol and is sweet, enjoyed after dinner with dessert or as a winter warmer in the drawing room or library at, for example, Downton Abby. Actually, the British played an important part in creating Port and are its most enthusiastic consumers. For centuries, most wine brought into England was French, but rising import duties and interminable wars drove English wine merchants down to Portugal and Spain in search of a new wine source. By the late 1600s, the British wine merchants found the Portuguese wines sweet, powerful and interesting due to the local wine maker’s addition of grape brandy during fermentation. Three things to note regarding this wine-making practice: the high alcohol of the brandy stopped fermentation, leaving more grape sugar sweetness; the brandy smoothed the rough edges of the base wine; and the thus-fortified wine was more stable for the voyage to England.

