Portugal’s most famous wine is called Port or Porto. The name comes from the northern city of Oporto, second in size only to Lisbon; it is the port at the mouth of the Douro River where it empties into the Atlantic and from where every drop of this wine is shipped out into the world.
This unique wine is high in alcohol and is sweet, enjoyed after dinner with dessert or as a winter warmer in the drawing room or library at, for example, Downton Abby. Actually, the British played an important part in creating Port and are its most enthusiastic consumers. For centuries, most wine brought into England was French, but rising import duties and interminable wars drove English wine merchants down to Portugal and Spain in search of a new wine source. By the late 1600s, the British wine merchants found the Portuguese wines sweet, powerful and interesting due to the local wine maker’s addition of grape brandy during fermentation. Three things to note regarding this wine-making practice: the high alcohol of the brandy stopped fermentation, leaving more grape sugar sweetness; the brandy smoothed the rough edges of the base wine; and the thus-fortified wine was more stable for the voyage to England.
The British developed the Port trade, sending bottles out into the world and, of course, the British Empire. For generations the best-known Port houses carry classic English names such as Sandeman, Graham, Dow, Taylor, Cockburn among others. They built homes and warehouses in Oporto; some became citizens and married Portuguese women. Assimilation was not total, however, as most sent their children back to England for school.
Certainly the British had a great influence in how Port was shaped and it came into being, but the history of this blended Portuguese wine shows strong-willed people who overcame great odds to make wine. more than 80 different grapes are grown in the Douro Valley. Touriga Nacional is the most important grape varietal of the blend that becomes Port. All of the grapes used in the blending are grown under the most difficult of conditions in the northern part of Portugal. Sheer gorges formed by the Douro River are the sites of such rocky vineyards that holes are drilled or blasted for vines to be inserted in steep terraces where the vines’ roots struggle to find nutrients going down as much as 65 feet.
A wine writer I respect and consider one of the best once described Port as probably the “most sexist beverage on Earth.” Historically at the conclusion of lavish and important dinners, the women would leave the room, as expected, and the men would then be served fine Port (and cigars). This writer, Karen MacNeil, notes that women no longer leave the room, and Port sales have probably greatly benefited as a result. The Port shipper Dow labeled one of its most popular bottlings Boardroom Port, an eight-year-old tawny. The name was given back when boards of directors were exclusively men and a glass of Port was an important tool for doing business. In my own family there is a woman who has come to expect a bottle of fine Port under the Christmas tree each December (and if I’m nice, my wife Christina says she will share it with me).
Ten different styles and qualities of Port are made. These range from simple, inexpensive ruby Ports with tasty red fruit flavors to powerful aged vintage Ports that cost over a hundred dollars per bottle. A ruby has spent two to three years in barrels or tanks before bottling, as do vintage Ports, which then spend a long time aging in the bottle — a decade is standard. “Vintage,” as it refers to Port, does not simply mean the year the grapes were harvested, but is conferred in a formal procedure by the Port Wine Institute after samples are tasted and rated. Only after rigorous standards are met and a positive vote of at least 50 percent of all Port shippers can the words vintage Port appear on the label. This is known as declaring a vintage and it takes a great year to be declared — about three times a decade on average. The names of the other Port styles indicate differences in blending or using only a single vineyard, aging in barrel or bottle and other confusing similarities. Here is what to do to further your Port education now that it is the holiday season: Buy several different styles (JC Market has the best selection or Zack’s Nye Beach Wine Cellar), wrap them as gifts and be there when they are opened.
