Each year we head into the holidays with a number of events that are based upon celestial timing. For instance, the winter solstice is a celebration to some, the last full moon of the year, to others. But Christmas is also tied to both events as it always falls after the solstice and last full moon. What is truly wonderful about the winter solstice is it means a return to more light every single day.
According to an article in “The Conversation,” winter solstice in the Northern hemisphere takes place on Dec. 21. “This is the longest night of the year – once celebrated as ‘Yule’ by the pagan people of Northern Europe before it became Christmas.”
For my family this is a time for joy, gratitude and fabulous food. We have so many possessions that it is almost impossible to figure out something new to give. Of course, the pets always get a toy, a deer antler, great food, and lots of focused one on one time. They love their exercise but also want quiet time with their people. Sitting on the ground and doing a gentle and relaxing grooming/massage session fits that bill perfectly. It is a great present.
And now for my all-time favorite Christmas story. This classic is so thought provoking and wonderful its worth repeating — A dog in the manger.
Robert Ritchie is the rector at the famed Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. For 40 years he was the pastor for poor parishes in the Bronx and Harlem, selflessly dedicating himself to the unglamourous needs of others. In 2006 this Irish Catholic was appointed as the Monsignor at the world-famous church and has participated at a high level for many significant events such as hosting papal visits and overseeing a $200 million restoration project. He is also in charge of the crèche at the church which is the Nativity scene.
But what might endear you to like Msgr. Ritchie is that he is an avid dog lover. Approximately 24 years ago he lost his beloved dog of 10 years and was determined to never have another dog again. Yet friends forced him to go to a local pet store where a small Labrador puppy worked his magic and wiggled and licked his way into the priest’s heart. The yellow Lab was named Lexington for the street the store was on.
In 2011 when Lexington turned the ripe old age of 15, Msgr. Ritchie made a decision. The crèche was missing something important - a dog. Why wasn’t there a dog in the manger? Ritchie knew that at the time of Christ’s birth and the subsequent visit by the shepherds, that the stewards of sheep would have been accompanied by their herding/guarding dogs. In two of the parishes he previously served, there were dogs in the Nativity scene. He had also witnessed this in Rome.
In this case, he wanted to honor Lexington, so he contacted Demetz Art Studio in Ortisei, Italy, which carved other figures for the crèche. They actually already had a dog carved except it wasn’t a Lab, it was a golden retriever. Ritchie decided that would do and ordered the figure and named it Lexington II. This sculpture was placed at the side of the shepherd boy in the Nativity and continues to be a fixture each year.
But what of this? As simple as this act is, it really has large, thought-provoking consequences. First, assume that Ritchie would not have done this without working it through some channels. This is one of the most famous catholic churches in the country. Even one change like this can evoke feelings in the parishioners. What if some disagreed?
Is there a deeper meaning to all of this? Dogs have become so crucial to humans that it is almost hard to believe they are not Earth angels. They provide intense, therapeutic companionship. They sniff out cancer and disease and now COVID-19. Dogs guide the blind and comfort the sick. They act as draft animals pulling carts and herd and protect livestock providing invaluable service. And dogs assisted man for millennia in hunting for food. They are crucial to our survival.
Even something as simple as looking into your dog’s eyes and smiling realeases the hormone associated with love and trust, oxytocin. This is hardwired and part of our DNA as both human and animals respond the same. That means our close relationship with dogs is not new but has been evolving for a very long time. Some scientists believe that this might even go back for 100,000 years.
What could this mean for the dog in the manger? In the Gospel of Luke it is written that the angels came to a group of men that were tending to the flock of sheep outside of Bethlehem.
Shepherds at this time were considered the lowest of the working class, even unclean by the Hebrew religion. They would work multiple shifts protecting the sheep, goats and other livestock 24 hours a day. They simply could not do this without the assistance of dogs. Remember no one had guns back then and these shepherds were out in the land where dangerous predators and thieves could lurk
Why would angels come to the lowest of low to announce the birth of Christ? Of course to bear witness and spread the great news but was there another reason as well?
King Herod, the Roman king of Judea, knew that this birth of the Savior was to happen and was trying to find the child to erradicate the threat. Herod ordered mass infanticide in order to prevent possibility of Christ surviving. Christ’s father Joseph was instructed by an angel to flee Bethlehem because it was too dangerous to remain.
Thus, when the angels first appeared to the shepherds and advised of the child perhaps there was another objective as well - get some protection down to the manger. The shepherds would have brought a dog or dogs with them for just that.
No, they did not have Labs or goldens as the breeds had not been created yet they did have the Canaan dog, Kangal or other mastiff derivatives. Dedicated companions to man. Just another reason to ponder why dog is spelled G-O-D backwards.
