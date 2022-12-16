wintersolstice

The setting sun the winter solstice is framed perfectly by the ancient pillars at Stonehenge. (Photo courtesy of Stonehenge and Delwin Sugden)

Each year we head into the holidays with a number of events that are based upon celestial timing. For instance, the winter solstice is a celebration to some, the last full moon of the year, to others. But Christmas is also tied to both events as it always falls after the solstice and last full moon. What is truly wonderful about the winter solstice is it means a return to more light every single day.

According to an article in “The Conversation,” winter solstice in the Northern hemisphere takes place on Dec. 21. “This is the longest night of the year – once celebrated as ‘Yule’ by the pagan people of Northern Europe before it became Christmas.”

