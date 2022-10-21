It is that time of the year again where birds are on the move. We have been seeing the beautiful V formations overhead and flocks of hundreds resting on the ground. The trees have been full of musical sound.
It reminded me of a wonderful interview I did with Laura Doyle, of the Central Oregon Coast’s chapter of the world-renowned Audubon Society. We had a riveting discussion on wild birds and their importance to humanity and the environment.
Doyle says that the goal of the local chapter is to encourage residents and visitors to enjoy, as well as protect, the native birds and other wildlife in their habitats. This is only one of 500 chapters in the country and the youngest in Oregon at only 17 years since establishment.
The first Audubon chapter was founded in 1896 in Massachusetts. These bird lovers became outraged that millions of birds, particularly egrets and other waders, were being slaughtered for their tail feathers to decorate fashionable women’s hats. Other chapters began to pop up and by 1901, the first national organization was formed.
“The National Audubon Society protects birds and the places they need, today and tomorrow, throughout the Americas using science, advocacy, education, and on-the-ground conservation.”
This organization was able to inspire President Teddy Roosevelt to designate Florida’s Pelican Island as the first National Wildlife Refuge in 1903. This has been expanded to cover fish and wildlife habitats across the country and has grown to 568 national wildlife refuges and 38 wetland management districts.
The Migratory Bird Act of 1918, first enacted in 1916, was created to protect the almost 800 species of birds that migrate between the U.S. and Great Britain and several other countries. It was under attack by the Trump Administration, but the courts let it stand. It underscores the serious threat from people who do not want to protect migratory birds.
The Pacific Flyway is one of four main north-south migratory routes in North America, and it runs from the Arctic Refuge to Patagonia following the Pacific Northwest states southward. It has been used by birds instinctively for possibly a million years. Arctic migratory birds will head south for the warmer winter months, and other birds head north. This creates a constant flux of birds moving through this route. Some birds are seasonal, while some just pass through, only visible for five to 10 days.
Doyle says the real lesson is in how interconnected the world is. Using radio transmitters, it has been found that birds can travel some 7,000 miles each way in the fall and spring.
Blue herons, various raptors such as bald eagles, hummingbirds, seabirds, shore birds, seagulls, wading birds, swamp and wetland birds, little songbirds and forest birds are all part of this menagerie of almost 500 species that can be sighted in Lincoln County. This is one of the best places to live or visit if you enjoy birdwatching. Numerous habitats such as swamps, rocky shores, estuaries, ocean shores and the forests yield many different birds, and some that are year-round residents.
Doyle says that protecting birds and their habitats is key to our own health and welfare. We depend upon this. Birds are an example of how well the environment is doing. Ecological systems provide a lot of services like clean water and healthy habitats for fish and wildlife. It also helps with carbon capture.
Birds eat insects and control infestations. There is the story of the “Miracle of the gulls” in Salt Lake City, Utah. In 1848 after only one year of planting crops, the Mormons’ fields were infested with Armageddon-like crop eating insects. The story goes that the farmers knelt and prayed and then flocks of seagulls swooped in, devoured the insects, and saved them. It is important to note that there are many different species of gulls that live on the ocean and inland.
Preserving habitat impacted by industrial activities like logging and overfishing is crucial. An example of this is the difficulty that tree cavity nesters have with the loss of old growth forest.
Providing bird habitats in the backyard with feeders, food, water, habitats, shelters and native plants can be helpful. Every bird has its own lifestyle pattern and preference for nests. The type of birdhouse you buy will make a difference with the type of bird that will use it. One must use caution with the size and location of the holes. If too big it allows for predators such as jays.
Other dangers: It is estimated that free roaming cats kill 3.7 billion birds a year, so please keep your cats inside. Glass windows are also an unnatural barrier, and birds can easily fly into them and break their necks or become stunned. It is recommended to put up raptor stickers, tinsel, or other shiny objects to distract the birds and prevent a potential accident.
