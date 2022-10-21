pet-improvement-birds

It is that time of the year again for the dramatic migration of shorebirds using their avian GSP to travel through the Pacific Flyway. (Photo courtesy of USFWS/David Ledig)

It is that time of the year again where birds are on the move. We have been seeing the beautiful V formations overhead and flocks of hundreds resting on the ground. The trees have been full of musical sound.

It reminded me of a wonderful interview I did with Laura Doyle, of the Central Oregon Coast’s chapter of the world-renowned Audubon Society. We had a riveting discussion on wild birds and their importance to humanity and the environment.

