pet-improvement-fungi

Play it safe and don’t feed, or allow your pets to eat any wild mushrooms. (Photo courtesy of Dog’s Naturally Magazine)

It is that time of the year again when the fungi are sprouting the fruiting bodies above ground. And if you speak to any expert on mycology, it is not hard to become fascinated as well.

I had that pleasure several years ago in an interview with Judy Roger, an expert who had been studying mushrooms since the 1960s. It was an eye-opening and riveting discussion about the incredible diversity and role that mycelium play in our world.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.