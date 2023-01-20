pet-improvement-heart-health

Perhaps the most famous racehorse of all time, Triple Crown winner Secretariat, had a heart twice the size of an average equine heart. The normal weight is 9 pounds, and his heart was a whopping 21-22 pounds. It was a perfectly healthy heart and some say this is what made him so great.

We sat stunned on the first Monday of the new year. The highly anticipated NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills had just started. Suddenly a young man who had participated in a tackle stood up and fell straight over backwards. It wasn’t a knock or a push, but literally a backwards collapse.

The world waited, players were crying and praying, it was not like a scene that we have seen before. In the end we found out Damar Hamlin had gone into cardiac arrest on the field. In other words, his heart stopped and he stopped breathing. Some would say he died.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.