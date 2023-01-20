We sat stunned on the first Monday of the new year. The highly anticipated NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills had just started. Suddenly a young man who had participated in a tackle stood up and fell straight over backwards. It wasn’t a knock or a push, but literally a backwards collapse.
The world waited, players were crying and praying, it was not like a scene that we have seen before. In the end we found out Damar Hamlin had gone into cardiac arrest on the field. In other words, his heart stopped and he stopped breathing. Some would say he died.
Damar was in critical condition, and it seemed to be touch-and-go for days, but finally the super healthy 24-year-old started to pull out of it. It was also life-saving that he was able receive the absolute top emergency care starting on the field and continuing in the hospital.
Not so for Lisa Marie Presley, who died of cardiac arrest just recently. She was found nonresponsive and taken to the hospital but experienced another heart attack while in a medically induced coma and was not able to recover.
The message is loud and clear about the importance of our hearts and the hearts of our pets. Dog hearts are very similar to those of humans and other animals, which is perhaps how misunderstood this crucial organ is. According to John Hopkins, “In the simplest terms, the heart is a pump made up of muscle tissue. Like all muscle, the heart needs a source of energy and oxygen to function. The heart’s pumping action is regulated by an electrical conduction system that coordinates the contraction of the various chambers of the heart.”
This critical electrical system also needs balance from electrolytes and other nutrients. Too much sodium or too much potassium can affect the heartbeat. Proper mineral and hormonal balance plus amino acids are necessary. But what else does the heart need?
According to the HeartMath Institute, “The heart sends much more information to the brain than the brain sends to the heart. In fact, 80 percent of the communication goes from the heart to the brain and only 20 percent the other way around. The heart generates 60 times more energy than the brain and the amplitude of its waves is 5,000 times bigger.” The article states that we have three brains — the brain, the heart and the gut.
The article continues that, “Different patterns of heart activity (which accompany different emotional states) have distinct effects on cognitive and emotional function. During stress and negative emotions, when the heart rhythm pattern is erratic and disordered, the corresponding pattern of neural signals traveling from the heart to the brain inhibits higher cognitive functions. This limits our ability to think clearly, remember, learn, reason and make effective decisions. (This helps explain why we may often act impulsively and unwisely when we’re under stress.) The heart’s input to the brain during stressful or negative emotions also has a profound effect on the brain’s emotional processes, actually serving to reinforce the emotional experience of stress.” This is called cardiac incoherence.
“In contrast, the more ordered and stable pattern of the heart’s input to the brain during positive emotional states has the opposite effect — it facilitates cognitive function and reinforces positive feelings and emotional stability. This means that learning to generate increased heart rhythm coherence, by sustaining positive emotions, not only benefits the entire body, but also profoundly affects how we perceive, think, feel and perform.” This is called the cardiac coherence.
“Talking about cardiac coherence is talking about efficiency. When we are in coherence, the nervous, cardiovascular, hormonal and immune systems work harmoniously and efficiently.”
Mike Harrigan writes, “Recent studies conducted by the Institute of Heart-Math provide a clue to explain the two-way healing’ that occurs when we’re close to horses. According to researchers, the heart has an electromagnetic field larger than the brain: a magnetometer can measure the energy field of the heart that radiates from 2.4 meters to 3 meters around the human body.”
While this is certainly significant, perhaps more impressive is the electromagnetic field projected by the heart of a horse, which is five times larger than that of a human being (imagine an electromagnetic sphere around the horse) and it can influence straight into our own heart rate.
Horses are also likely to have what science has identified as a coherent heart rate (heart rate pattern) that explains why we can feel better when we’re close to them. Studies have found a coherent heart pattern or HRV to be a solid measure of wellbeing and is consistent with emotional states of calm and joy — that is, we exhibit such patterns when we feel positive emotions.
A coherent heart pattern is indicative of a system that can recover and adapt to stressful situations very efficiently. Many times, we just need to be in the presence of horses to feel a sense of wellbeing and peace.
In fact, research shows that people experience many physiological benefits by interacting with horses, including lower blood pressure and heart rate, higher levels of beta-endorphins (neurotransmitters acting as pain suppressors), decreased stress levels, decreased feelings of anger, hostility, tension and anxiety, better social working; and greater feelings of empowerment, confidence, patience and self-efficacy. (www.heartmath.org)
