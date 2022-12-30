Anyone else feel like they are ending this year like a baseball player sliding sideways into home plate at top speed? Sure, you will get the score, but what a run to the finish!
At any rate, I wanted to touch on some of my most thought-provoking columns from this year. Recognizing the intelligence and relationship we have with all living creatures is vital for mankind.
Bumblebee telepathy
It turns out that bees are actually quite intelligent. Although they have small brains, it is as we learned with crows — the size of the brain compared to the body size is important. And in the case of bees, their brains contain almost a million of the neurons that are attributed to learning in higher animals.
Scientists are realizing that there is little that we know about small brains. But they are starting to admit that they can be quite complex. It is difficult to study insect intelligence and to design the studies, but in fact they have done this with bees and found them to be quite adept at learning complex tasks in a number of different manners. What is more interesting is that the bees were able to improve upon the task, not just copy it.
Another study found that bumblebees rely on their intelligence to go about their daily tasks. Not only does the use of insecticides such as neonicotinoids reduce the size of the colonies by as much as 55 percent, but it causes dysfunction in the bee’s brain.
Crows could save the planet
But science has shown that crows and ravens have the largest brain size to body weight of all the other birds except parrots. The forebrain is packed with high density neurons that contribute to animal intelligence and cognitive abilities. Researchers equate crow smarts to that of primates, and some call them “feathered apes.” Crows are so clever they even know how to make tools to help them perform certain tasks. They are known for their problem-solving skills and amazing ability to communicate.
Another fun study is teaching these birds to pick up trash. A Dutch company, Crowded Cities, founded by Bob Spikman and Ruben van der Vleuten, is offering a Crowbar to help train crows to pick up cigarette butts. The goal of Crowbox is as an open-source platform to help train crows to fight pollution. This means that the platform is open and available for anyone to inspect to encourage participation.
The osprey loses her home
One day we were walking, and the beach was full of the heavy fog where you could only see right in front of you. My boy darts off again. Frantically we start calling and looking out in the ocean and up and down the coast calling and whistling. The fear was building until suddenly he appears out of the mist running towards us and at the same time, so does the osprey!
She soars only a couple of feet over my husband’s head and heads right for me. As I looked up in abject admiration, my husband exclaims “It’s the osprey!” And as she flew over me, I felt a stab of emotion, fear, pain and loss then felt a message — it only takes a second for life to change, to lose your family and home. That is how life can be. Cherish the time you have.
Amare’s addiction to social media
There was a story several months ago about a young gorilla at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. He was becoming addicted to smart phones and bright screens. His name is Amare, a 16-year-old teenager that weighs 415 pounds.
But instead of interacting with other young males he was becoming obsessed with visitor’s videos, selfies, or photos of pets or even himself by the viewers through the glass partition. Zookeepers were quite concerned because he was becoming unaware of his surroundings and in one instance was charged by another young gorilla and did not even notice it.
The zoo has placed a rope in front of the glass partition to keep people back, but sometimes they still have to intervene and explain why Amare should not see the pictures and phones.
Ukraine pets
It’s almost virtually impossible to think about anything but the tragedy taking place in Ukraine. As if a worldwide pandemic is not enough, now there is war that is engaging all of civilization and affecting the lives of innocent people and animals. All of this because of a delusional, bully dictator.
For many people it is simply impossible to believe that they are under attack. The fallout and loss of life for pets, livestock and wild animals is going to be grave. The damage to the environment untold.
Seeing the pictures of the citizens of Ukraine carrying their cats and dogs and pleading for help is heartbreaking. Think about some of the challenges these people are going through. You see pictures of people crammed into bomb shelters and train stations clutching their pets. How difficult and stressful it must be for these animals? What about potty breaks?
And the war and destruction continue into 2023.
