pet-improvement-pets-and-children

Children reading with pets is an excellent interaction and popular all over the country. Pictured greeting a young girl at the Toledo Public Library is Lynn, from Pet Partners of the Oregon Coast, and her canine companion, Piper. They are one of Pet Partners’ many therapy teams. (Photo courtesy of Pet Partners of the Oregon Coast)
With the holidays coming up, many families might be introducing new pets into the household — particularly puppies and kittens — and care should be taken. It is vitally important to teach children the proper way to interact with animals, and it will benefit them in other aspects of their lives.
There is such a difference in the way children and pets interact together. Some kids are well trained, confident and disciplined. Others are either disinterested or fearful. I reached out to one of our local experts for why this is and what to do and it is timeless information.
Caroline Spark is not only a Ph.D. in psychology, she is a behavioral expert with pets and certified dog trainer. She now co-owns Instinct Dog Behavior & Training in Portland. But one other passion is serving as the board president of Pet Partners of the Oregon Coast (PPOC).
PPOC registers therapy dogs and other animal companions and has visiting teams that provide support, comfort and companionship to adults and children.
Spark believes it’s vital that parents work with their children. Discipline is important and will benefit the child for life. Training and preparation are keys to successful relationships. She says the one rule is do not wait until you’re in the middle of a bad situation, but instead plan ahead to avoid these problems.
Spark gleans proper interactions down to one important principle. It’s about really assessing the situation from both points of view. What are they experiencing? Don’t let your children be little monsters and scream and fall on the dogs. Are they crawling all over and pulling on ears and tails? She says that even the most bomb-proof dog can become sensitive as they age and not as tolerant. Painful areas or illnesses might develop that cause negative reactions when touched.
Animals connect children to nature and get them away from electronic gadgets. Kids who wait and ask permission to pet your dog then do so in a proper fashion will reap rewards later in life. Unfortunately, fearful children often come from homes with fearful parents. In these cases, she recommends the parents find a friend or relative who can work with the child and unlearn this.
She says one of the most important barriers between fearful children and pets is space. Keeping distance builds confidence in both. When meeting a new dog, do not rush up and start patting the head or hold your hand out for sniffing. Instead, the new method is to stand still and let the dog come up to the child and sniff. A dog that is safe to pet should be exhibiting all the signs of submission with head down and a loose wagging tail. Not a tense wagging tail. Petting is done on the neck, shoulders, chest or hips.
This is also the time of year when many families decide to give puppies for gifts. It’s crucial that the children of the household are properly trained to care and handle these animals. They should not be treated as toys. Something as simple as how to properly pick them up and carry them is important. Parents should be on hand to monitor these interactions. Everything that your new puppy experiences in the first four to five months of life will shape them, be it good or bad.
Similar to this is the impact on existing pets when a new human infant is brought home. Weeks before this monumental event, the pets should be properly prepared and conditioned for the upcoming changes. Remember that suddenly the devoted pet parent will be spending inordinate time with an often-squalling baby. The house will smell and look different from items such as diapers, baby powder, baby blankets, strollers and cribs.
