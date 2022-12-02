pet-improvement-off-leash-dogs

Off-leash dogs meeting leashed dogs and even leashed dogs coming too close can create a potential for a dog fight. It is recommended to leash your dog when down on the beach and ensure you have control over them. There are too many pets getting attacked and injured. (Photo courtesy of All Dog’s Gym & Inn)

Lately there have been a number of posts in the Waldport Community group about dog attacks from off-leash dogs. Although this is not a new problem, it just seems like the dog attacks are becoming routine. I find it interesting that the admins for the group keep turning off comments. Maybe pet owners should really get into a discussion about this.

And the sad part is that most often the pet owner of the attacker gets off Scot free. Unfortunately, many pet parents when faced with an injured pet don’t have the ability or time to get the contact information of the attacker. They suffer the cost of finding emergency care, costly vet bills and emotional trauma from the attack. It is also bad enough that many pet parents have to drive to Corvallis to get emergency care.

