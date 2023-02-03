Cats and cold weather do not mix. Kitties love to be warm and sleep on clean, dry bedding. So please keep your cats inside and ensure they have a comfortable, cozy spot in the house. (Photo courtesy of petifeca.ca)
The recent cold snap reminded me of all of the outdoor cats that could be struggling. We have such warm and balmy weather on the Oregon coast that when it gets truly frigid outdoors, pets and other animals must acclimate quickly, and that is not always possible.
There are many good tips, but of course the first is, don’t let your cat outside. Second, create a warm, dry space in your house with ample bedding — never next to a space heater. Always ensure fresh water, and make sure outdoor water bowls are not frozen.
Remember, if you park your vehicle outside, to look for any strays that might try to sleep next to the engine for warmth.
Here is some additional great advice from Jay Fineman, retired veterinarian with over 30 years of practice experience. The first rule in veterinary medicine is to not treat cats like small dogs. He says, “Cats are very different creatures and fascinating because of these differences.”
Socialization, physical exams, vaccinations and parasite checks should all start right away, even as early as 6 to 8 weeks of age. Get your kitty use to the idea of going to a clinic for a regular check-up. Annual exams are important, and as they age, they might need additional exams because problems can sneak up.
Cats get freaked out. Just getting them in a carrier can be a big deal. He suggests leaving the carrier out in the living room for several weeks. Put food in it and associate it with something other than getting stuck with a needle. Home is the “power spot” for cats, so when you move them, it’s really a big deal.
Your cat will have a better exam by just keeping them quiet. The key is to reduce stress as much as possible. Some examples are to try and minimize exposure to dog noises such as barking, also use separate cat-only entrances to the clinic, and keep the kitty wrapped in soft blankets for comfort.
Cats are extremely smart and great hunters, so they need lots of stimulation and play. They love a world that entertains them, particularly on their own terms. They are very interactive animals, which goes against the stereotypes of being loners and not caring.
Keep your cats indoors or if outside, then use a catio so they cannot roam. These are outside enclosures attached to the house that are protected on all sides. This gives the cat the feeling of being outside, but it is safe.
Felines have strange immune systems compared to other animals. Outdoor cats experience many more immune challenges than indoor. Wild animals and feral cats can all transfer viruses. A group of feral cats is a reservoir for disease and highly unsafe for your pet.
Outdoor cats do not always recognize the predator or danger until it’s too late. The marauding coyote or the speeding automobile can spell doom. And brazen coyotes will come right up to the house to take an unsuspecting pet.
Cats are considered obligate carnivores, which means they do not have the enzymes to break down starches, and this can vary by cat. The issues of reduced enzymes and restricted metabolism of food can lead to obesity and diseases such as diabetes and pancreatitis. Felines also suffer from chronic allergies manifesting as skin issues or digestive disturbances indicated by persistent vomiting. Vomiting from hairballs is a different issue and corrected with diet and grooming.
They are also finicky about drinking water. Therefore, make sure you provide plenty of fresh water based upon how they like to drink. Cats are prone to kidney problems, so flushing the system can be helpful. These issues are ultimately caused by an amyloid glue that stops kidney filtration.
Cats immune systems will react either positively or negatively when you vaccinate against a virus such as feline infectious peritonitis (FIP). Yet, if they contract FIP there can be serious issues. FIP is a viral disease found in both wild and domestic animals and caused by the coronavirus. Although some cats can live with the medications to treat it, others might have a crisis with a suppressed immune system and get pneumonia.
Cardiac issues can be difficult to diagnose. Until ultrasound was made available to practices, it was not as easy to detect in cats as with dogs. One sign is a thickening of the heart muscle, which causes deep breathing problems.
One last bit of advice: if you are anywhere that is not home, do not just rely on a microchip, but use a collar for identification with a name and phone number on the outside that’s visible. No hanging tags — that is dangerous. People take their cats in RVs and cars, and even indoor cats can freak out and run away.
