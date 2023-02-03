pet-improvement-cats

Cats and cold weather do not mix. Kitties love to be warm and sleep on clean, dry bedding. So please keep your cats inside and ensure they have a comfortable, cozy spot in the house. (Photo courtesy of petifeca.ca)

The recent cold snap reminded me of all of the outdoor cats that could be struggling. We have such warm and balmy weather on the Oregon coast that when it gets truly frigid outdoors, pets and other animals must acclimate quickly, and that is not always possible.

There are many good tips, but of course the first is, don’t let your cat outside. Second, create a warm, dry space in your house with ample bedding — never next to a space heater. Always ensure fresh water, and make sure outdoor water bowls are not frozen.

