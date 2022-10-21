The Friends of Newport Parks and Recreation recently received $10,000 in funding from the Oregon Community Foundation. These funds will be used to pay the Lincoln County Justice Office to assist in cleaning city parks, playgrounds facilities and parking areas.

Recently, a needs assessment was completed by the parks and recreation division managers. Parks was an area identified as being short staffed and needing immediate attention. The assessment gave the Friends group information to set goals for projects they could get involved with and assist the department. Some other areas that were identified by the assessment were:

