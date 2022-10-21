The Friends of Newport Parks and Recreation recently received $10,000 in funding from the Oregon Community Foundation. These funds will be used to pay the Lincoln County Justice Office to assist in cleaning city parks, playgrounds facilities and parking areas.
Recently, a needs assessment was completed by the parks and recreation division managers. Parks was an area identified as being short staffed and needing immediate attention. The assessment gave the Friends group information to set goals for projects they could get involved with and assist the department. Some other areas that were identified by the assessment were:
• New UV light system to replace the chlorine in the pool;
Originally, the Friends started in 2013, but the group went idle. As of this past January, it is a newly reorganized nonprofit and is designed to assist the mission of the Newport Parks and Recreation Department. The group has been working closely with Michael Cavanaugh, Newport parks and rec director. The Friends group is currently looking for additional community talent to assist in grant writing and marketing. There will be upcoming board positions available as well. Contact the Friends group via the email above for more information on how to get involved.
There are also several ways people can assist financially if interested. This is a 501(c)(3) organization and can accept donations. People can designate a donation to be directed to a specific project as well. Donations can be mailed to 169 SW Coast Highway, Newport, OR 97365, or visit the park and recreation website at www.newportoregon.gov/dept/par
Another option to help that is of no cost to you is by tying your Fred Meyer rewards card to this nonprofit. Please consider signing up at www.fredmeyer.com/communityrewards and find them by name or organization number, which is BY234. Then follow the instructions to enroll in the rewards program. New users need to create an account, which requires some basic information, a valid email address and a rewards card.
The group is looking forward to bringing about good things for local parks and the recreation community.
