Parkinson’s support group to meet Nov 4, 2022 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Parkinson’s disease support group will meet in Newport on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The meeting is open to anyone who has Parkinson’s or who has a loved one with Parkinson’s.The meeting will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Center for Health Education, located at 740 SW Ninth St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Parkinson's Support Group Medicine Meeting Center For Health Education Newport Loved One Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News King Tides coming soon 75 years ago, a plane crash changed Oregon politics Newport UPS facility among 14 in Oregon fined for hazardous waste Parent complained about Sam Case teacher last spring PET IMPROVEMENT: The miracle of mycelium Improvements coming to Brown Memorial Park Cubs rally to postseason win Women publish adventure novel Latest e-Edition News-Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Multimedia +4 Business Hook and Slice Food Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 +10 Sports Soccer Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 Video Meteor Shower at the Coast Casey Felton Updated Jun 27, 2022 0 Big Clean Swell | The PNW 2022 Casey Felton Jan 25, 2022 0 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.