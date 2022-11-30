A new book written by Otis resident Kevin Howard, “Onward, At Last,” is being released Dec. 1 by Atmosphere Press. “Onward, At Last” is an exploration of, and social commentary on the deep sense of dissatisfaction and wrongness with the current state of American society.
For more than the past half-century, America has been the leader of the free world — a country whose financial prowess and military might give it the freedom to pursue its values and ideals as it sees fit. But there has been a growing divide in America based on politics, wealth accumulation, religion, race and ethnicity over the past couple of decades or so.
“Onward, At Last” delves into the reasons for America’s recent fall from grace and explains how successive regimes backed by both major political parties have only ever worked in their own self-interest at the cost of the American people. Through well-researched arguments and theories, Howard explores the nature of truth with all its complications, the impact of the free-market economy on the general populace, and the pursuit of self-preservation at the expense of everyone else.
The book is available for preorder on Amazon.com (search Onward, at Last by Kevin Howard).
About the author
Kevin Howard was born and raised in the Bronx, New York. After high school, he served four years of active duty in the U.S. Army as a member of NATO. He attended college in Houston, Texas, and graduate school in Connecticut. His career began with a one-year commitment as a FEMA disaster assistance loan officer primarily assigned to the Northridge earthquake declared natural disaster. Howard went on to build a successful career as a business banker but found his calling in climate risk mitigation. He is married to Nikole and lives in a nature preserve community on the Oregon coast. He is a life learner who draws strength and inspiration from his connection with humanity and the natural environment that sustains us. Find more at onwardatlast.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.