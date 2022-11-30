author-releases-social-commentary-book-cover

“Onward, At Last,” a new book by Kevin Howard, of Otis, is set for release Dec. 1 by Atmosphere Press.

A new book written by Otis resident Kevin Howard, “Onward, At Last,” is being released Dec. 1 by Atmosphere Press. “Onward, At Last” is an exploration of, and social commentary on the deep sense of dissatisfaction and wrongness with the current state of American society.

For more than the past half-century, America has been the leader of the free world — a country whose financial prowess and military might give it the freedom to pursue its values and ideals as it sees fit. But there has been a growing divide in America based on politics, wealth accumulation, religion, race and ethnicity over the past couple of decades or so.

