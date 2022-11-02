OSU-robots-at-veterans-home

Naomi Fitter, assistant professor of robotics in the OSU College of Engineering, is leading a study to see if robots can improve the health and wellness of residents of a veterans’ home by engaging them in physical and mental exercise. (Photo by Johanna Carson)

Oregon State University researchers are partnering with the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon on a federally funded project to see if robots can improve residents’ health and wellness by engaging them in physical and mental exercise.

Naomi Fitter, assistant professor of robotics in the OSU College of Engineering, is leading the $800,000 study, funded by the National Science Foundation’s National Robotics Initiative through the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Aging.

