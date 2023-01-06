New-Oregon-Shores-Executive-Director

Elise Newman, pictured with her rescue dog, Squirrel, takes over as the executive director of the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition this month.

The Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, which for more than 50 years has worked to preserve the state’s coastal environment, will soon have a new executive director. The Oregon Shores board has announced the hiring of Elise Newman, who takes over the organization’s reins this month.

Long-time executive director Phillip Johnson is moving into a new role, conservation director, where he will focus on policy and advocacy.

