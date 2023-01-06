The Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, which for more than 50 years has worked to preserve the state’s coastal environment, will soon have a new executive director. The Oregon Shores board has announced the hiring of Elise Newman, who takes over the organization’s reins this month.
Long-time executive director Phillip Johnson is moving into a new role, conservation director, where he will focus on policy and advocacy.
Newman comes to Oregon Shores after having spent 10 years working in wildlife management and zoo conservation managing endangered species, hosting conservation events and raising money for raptors in Vermont, for red pandas and other exotic species in New York, and for tigers and elephants at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in California.
She graduated from Cornell University summa cum laude with a degree in biology and society, focusing on environmental conservation and wildlife management. While researching her thesis in Kenya and Tanzania, she developed a passion for grassroots conservation that has persisted throughout her career. After studying community conservation’s effects on biodiversity in Kenyan ecosystems, Newman worked with Cornell’s Bioacoustics Laboratory to study the infrasonic communications of African forest elephants in Gabon. Observing the rampant poaching problems in Africa inspired her to work for Global Conservation Force, a nonprofit that provides anti-poaching support for endangered species.
Working with nonprofits like San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Global Conservation Force, and Cornell University’s Elephant Listening Project provided her with opportunities to manage motivated teams, fundraise, lead environmental campaigns, spearhead large events, and communicate scientific information to the public through blogs, published articles, and a podcast. At the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Newman developed a staff training program and mentored new hires, presented at a national conference about tiger husbandry, and co-authored a genomics paper that pioneered innovative solutions to enhance in situ population assessments of wild Sumatran tigers.
Newman moved to Oregon in 2021. “I fell in love with the Oregon coast as a child and have wanted to live here and work on the coast ever since. I just took a meandering path to get here. I am so excited and honored to be part of the Oregon Shores team.”
