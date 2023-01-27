The Friends of Driftwood Public Library in Lincoln City will present the literary series Oregon Legacy to the Lincoln County community at 3 p.m. on four consecutive Sunday afternoons during February. All of this year’s talks will take place in the library for the first time since 2020.
The series opens on Feb. 5 with a visit from Callum Angus, a trans writer and editor living in Portland. He is the author of the story collection “A Natural History of Transition,” published by Metonymy Press in 2021 and a finalist for a Lambda Literary Award in Transgender Fiction, the Edmund White Award for Debut Fiction, and an Oregon Book Award/Ken Kesey Award in Fiction. He has received fellowships from Lambda Literary and Signal Fire Foundation for the Arts, has presented research at the Annual Meeting of the Association of American Geographers, and was a 2018 Writer-in-Residence at the H.J. Andrews Experimental Forest. A former bookseller at Powell’s and the independent Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA, he holds an MFA in fiction from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, a BA in geography from Mount Holyoke College, and has taught writing at Smith College, UMass Amherst, and Clark College in Vancouver, Washington. He’s also worked in publicity for Catapult Books, Counterpoint Press, and Soft Skull Press, and edits the literary journal “Smoke and Mold.”
On Feb. 12, Connie Soper and Carey Taylor will visit Lincoln City. Soper is a poet and hiker who finds inspiration by walking along the beach and composing poems in her head. She is the author of the poetry collection “A Story Interrupted,” published last September, as well as a non-fiction book, “Exploring the Oregon Coast Trail.” She is hard at work on her second collection of poetry. She divides her time between Portland and Manzanita. Taylor is the author of “The Lure of Impermanence,” published in 2018. Her poetry has appeared in regional, national and international publications and has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Born in Bandon, she has lived her entire life at the western edges of Oregon and Washington.
Oregon Legacy continues on Feb. 19 with a visit from writer Rachel King, of Portland, the author of the novel, “People Along the Sand,” which takes place in a small town on the Oregon coast at the time of the Oregon Beach Bill. More recently, she published a collection of linked short stories last November, “Bratwurst Haven.” Her short stories have appeared in One Story, North American Review, Green Mountains Review, Northwest Review and elsewhere, and have been favorably compared to Alice Munro and Tobias Wolf.
The series concludes on Feb. 26 with a visit from Mark Yaconelli, a writer, retreat leader, community builder, spiritual director, “storycatcher” husband and father. He is the founder and executive director of The Hearth. Previously, he co-founded and served as program director for the Center for Engaged Compassion, where he helped develop a unique set of practices and training programs for assisting individuals, organizations, and communities in cultivating compassion. He is the author of six books, most recently “Between the Listening and the Telling: How Stories Can Save Us” (for which Annie Lamott wrote the foreword). His other books include “The Gift of Hard Things” and “Wonder, Fear, and Longing.” Interviews and profiles of Mark Yaconelli’s work have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, BBC News, ABC World News Tonight, and The Washington Post Online. Mark holds an MA from the Graduate Theological Union and a Graduate Diploma in the Art of Spiritual Direction from San Francisco Theological Seminary.
Twenty-nine years ago, Driftwood Public Library completed a move into a new facility at Lincoln Square in Lincoln City. To celebrate the library’s new home and to thank the community for all of its support during the transition, The Friends of Driftwood Public Library created a gift for the community. With little resources beyond the income from their occasional book sales, the Friends underwrote the first literary series ever presented in Lincoln County: Oregon Legacy. Each year they have renewed that sponsorship.
All Oregon Legacy presentations are free due to the support of The Friends. Each presentation begins at 3 p.m. The library is located on the second floor of the city hall building at 801 SW Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
