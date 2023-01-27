oregon-legacy-Legacy-2023

The Friends of Driftwood Public Library in Lincoln City will present the literary series Oregon Legacy to the Lincoln County community at 3 p.m. on four consecutive Sunday afternoons during February. All of this year’s talks will take place in the library for the first time since 2020.

The series opens on Feb. 5 with a visit from Callum Angus, a trans writer and editor living in Portland. He is the author of the story collection “A Natural History of Transition,” published by Metonymy Press in 2021 and a finalist for a Lambda Literary Award in Transgender Fiction, the Edmund White Award for Debut Fiction, and an Oregon Book Award/Ken Kesey Award in Fiction. He has received fellowships from Lambda Literary and Signal Fire Foundation for the Arts, has presented research at the Annual Meeting of the Association of American Geographers, and was a 2018 Writer-in-Residence at the H.J. Andrews Experimental Forest. A former bookseller at Powell’s and the independent Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA, he holds an MFA in fiction from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, a BA in geography from Mount Holyoke College, and has taught writing at Smith College, UMass Amherst, and Clark College in Vancouver, Washington. He’s also worked in publicity for Catapult Books, Counterpoint Press, and Soft Skull Press, and edits the literary journal “Smoke and Mold.” 

