It was a mouthful of field trip fun at the Oregon Coast Aquarium for Willamette Connections Academy students on Oct. 21. Pictured are sixth grader Myia Hutchison, back, from Florence, who attends the online public school along with her brother, Eli, front-right, a third grader. Also pictured is their cousin, Johnny. (Photo by Willamette Connections Academy)

Now that the Oregon Coast Aquarium has finished phase one of a large renovation project, what do school children think about all the new attractions? Those who attended a recent field trip thought the additions were awesome.

More than 30 students ranging from kindergarten to seniors turned out, along with a few parents and teachers, for an outing on Oct. 21 hosted by their school, Willamette Connections Academy (WillCA), a full-time online public school.

