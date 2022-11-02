It was a mouthful of field trip fun at the Oregon Coast Aquarium for Willamette Connections Academy students on Oct. 21. Pictured are sixth grader Myia Hutchison, back, from Florence, who attends the online public school along with her brother, Eli, front-right, a third grader. Also pictured is their cousin, Johnny. (Photo by Willamette Connections Academy)
Now that the Oregon Coast Aquarium has finished phase one of a large renovation project, what do school children think about all the new attractions? Those who attended a recent field trip thought the additions were awesome.
More than 30 students ranging from kindergarten to seniors turned out, along with a few parents and teachers, for an outing on Oct. 21 hosted by their school, Willamette Connections Academy (WillCA), a full-time online public school.
The group checked out the scenic new Headwaters Exhibit, Nature Play Area and Outdoor Amphitheater. Bruce and Tommy Jessal, from Newport, in third and eighth grade respectively at Willamette Connections Academy, enjoyed the field trip.
“Bruce and Tommy like to meet and socialize with classmates and to check out what’s new and happening at the aquarium,” said their mother, Emily Jessal. “Bruce made sure to test all of the equipment on the new play structure and amphitheater, while Tommy was eager to watch the otters and sea lions being fed.”
Eli Hutchison, a third grader from Florence, was also a big fan of the play space. “When I first saw the tall climbing tower, I was scared. But then I climbed it and discovered it was pretty fun!” he said.
His sister, Myia, a sixth grader, is excited to see the improvements coming to the touch pool exhibit and other areas where students receive a hands-on learning experience. “My favorite part was the touch pools where I learned that starfish have different toughness of skin depending on where they live,” Myia said. “The ones that live near the floor have the softest because they are never exposed to the surface of the water.”
“Rocky Shore Gallery touch pool was the highlight of the day for me,” noted field trip co-coordinator Michelle Squires, Willamette Connections Academy fifth and sixth grade teacher. “Aquarium volunteers shared facts about the creatures, encouraging kids to touch them but to touch gently and respectfully. We delighted in our discovery that the spiky sea cucumber was actually soft and squishy. The students loved persuading me when I felt nervous — ‘You can do it Mrs. Squires!’’”
With October being national “Go On a Field Trip Month,” Willamette Connections Academy has hosted activities for socialization across the state this fall, and many more events are planned in the future.
“As I walked around the aquarium exhibits, I overheard some adorable connections, kids talking about how far they drove to be there, school clubs they might do together, and of course, video games,” Squires said. “The feeling of community was so strong that people with children not enrolled in our school were coming up asking where we were from and joining in our fun.”
Squires added, “When someone asked our students if they were skipping school to be there, a fifth grader said, ‘No, this is school,’ and an elderly woman nearby leaned over and remarked, ‘Smart kid.’ It’s wonderful to see my online students face-to-face. We hugged each other the way people do at family reunions.”
