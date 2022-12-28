yachats-peace-hike-Amanda-drawing

The Peace Hike traditionally honors the memory of a blind Native American (Coos) woman named Amanda, who was forcibly taken away from her daughter and marched 80 miles with other captives all barefoot through the rocky terrain to the Alsea Sub-agency prison camp in what is now Yachats in 1864.

Given the ever-shifting impact of COVID and the need to keep group activities safe, the Yachats Trails Team will continue its New Year’s Day Peace Hike format this year as a combination of live and virtual experiences. During this event on Sunday, Jan. 1, there will be no indoor ceremony, but there are a number of ways to manifest and celebrate peace throughout the day, both outdoors and within one’s home or shelter.

