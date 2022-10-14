The Lincoln County School District this week is recognizing the National School Lunch Program serving nearly 30 million children each day by celebrating National School Lunch Week. As part of the celebration, Lincoln County schools have been highlighting the importance of a healthy school lunch to a student’s success, both in and out of the classroom.
Research shows children are getting their healthiest meals at school. National School Lunch Week highlights the nutritious foods available daily at Lincoln County schools, where all students can take as many fruits and vegetables as they like during breakfast and lunch.
“School lunches offer students fruits and vegetables, whole grains and milk, and meet federal nutrition standards limiting fat, calories and sodium,” said Patty Graves, LCSD nutrition services director. “National School Lunch Week helps us educate parents and students about all the wonderful benefits of our lunch program.”
The federally funded National School Lunch Program has been fueling students for success for 75 years. Lincoln County students grades K-12 get their breakfast and lunch at no charge to them. This is made possible by USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision. Lincoln County School District recognizes the importance of breakfast and lunch and makes meals available to all students every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.