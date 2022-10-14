The Lincoln County School District this week is recognizing the National School Lunch Program serving nearly 30 million children each day by celebrating National School Lunch Week. As part of the celebration, Lincoln County schools have been highlighting the importance of a healthy school lunch to a student’s success, both in and out of the classroom.

Research shows children are getting their healthiest meals at school. National School Lunch Week highlights the nutritious foods available daily at Lincoln County schools, where all students can take as many fruits and vegetables as they like during breakfast and lunch.

