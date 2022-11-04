‘Morning with the Veterans’ in Siletz Nov 4, 2022 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Siletz Valley Grange is hosting its fifth annual “Morning with the Veterans” event on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon at the grange hall, located at 224 Gaither St. in Siletz. Baked goods, coffee, tea and juice will be provided, and the public is invited. Veterans are free, and a $5 donation is suggested for all others. For more information, contact Michelle Schaffer, grange president, at 541-444-1023. The Siletz Valley Early College Academy Veterans Ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Siletz Valley Early College Food Juice Morning Grange Noon Tea Coffee Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News King Tides coming soon 75 years ago, a plane crash changed Oregon politics Newport UPS facility among 14 in Oregon fined for hazardous waste Parent complained about Sam Case teacher last spring PET IMPROVEMENT: The miracle of mycelium Improvements coming to Brown Memorial Park Cubs rally to postseason win Women publish adventure novel Latest e-Edition News-Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Multimedia +4 Business Hook and Slice Food Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 +10 Sports Soccer Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 Video Meteor Shower at the Coast Casey Felton Updated Jun 27, 2022 0 Big Clean Swell | The PNW 2022 Casey Felton Jan 25, 2022 0 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.