Monkeypox vaccination for eligible patients is available at Samaritan Infectious Disease – Corvallis. To make an appointment, visit samhealth.org/Monkeypox or call 541-768-5810.

Getting vaccinated before you are exposed to monkeypox provides the best chance to prevent disease. If you have already been exposed, getting vaccinated as soon as possible, ideally within four days, may help prevent the disease or make it less severe.

