Sue Bennett, director of the Waldport Public Library, along with her husband, John Bennett, have created an intricate miniature home that is being displayed from now through the end of the year at the library, located at 460 Hemlock St., Waldport.
The interior of this detailed model was designed and outfitted by Sue through found objects, purchases, sewing, building, crafting, painting, gifting and 3D printing. This miniature setup has library visitors of all ages exploring the 10 furnished rooms, front porch, garbage and recycling area, and two side porches. There is always something new to see. A protective clear barrier protects the house, which is not for sale.
Sue’s attention to miniature detail is noteworthy. For example, the clothing in the closet comes off the hangers, the record player turntable actually turns, the laptop computer opens, and the books on the shelves open. The details will keep library visitors taking time to explore, imagine and enjoy the features of this detailed “home.” Miniature holiday decorations will be coming soon to add to the decor.
The Waldport Public Library is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information about upcoming events for families, kids, teens and adults, call 541 563-5880, go online at waldportlibrary.org or find them on Facebook.
