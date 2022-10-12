logsden-harvest-auction

The Logsden Community Club Harvest Auction takes place this Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. The community club is located at the junction of the Logsden/Siletz Highway and Moonshine Park Road.

After three years, the Logsden Community Club Harvest Auction will return this Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. The largest fundraiser of the year for the Logsden Community Club, this free annual event has been a delight year after year and once again promises to be a fun and entertaining evening for everyone.

An abundance of garden fresh vegetables and fruit, plants, fresh baked culinary delights, home canning, unique and handmade and one-of-a-kind items, gift certificates and gift-giving items will be included in the auction. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Hot dogs, chips, drinks, and veggie burgers will be on sale prior to the auction.

