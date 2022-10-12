After three years, the Logsden Community Club Harvest Auction will return this Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. The largest fundraiser of the year for the Logsden Community Club, this free annual event has been a delight year after year and once again promises to be a fun and entertaining evening for everyone.
An abundance of garden fresh vegetables and fruit, plants, fresh baked culinary delights, home canning, unique and handmade and one-of-a-kind items, gift certificates and gift-giving items will be included in the auction. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Hot dogs, chips, drinks, and veggie burgers will be on sale prior to the auction.
For those who wish to donate items for the auction, bring them to the community center on the day of the auction, Oct. 15, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., or when you arrive for the auction.
The Logsden Community Club is a nonprofit organization made up of a group of civic-minded friends and neighbors who strive to enhance the quality of life in the area. The organization donates a portion of its profits back to the community, including the Siletz Valley Fire District, Bright Horizons Therapeutic Riding Center, Food Share of Lincoln County and more.
Club membership meets for monthly potlucks, often featuring educational presentations and other times for fun and socialization. Recently, community club members worked together to get Logsden recognized as a Firewise Community, to help combat the effects of drought conditions and prevent spread of fires that threaten the area. The refurbished building is also designated as a Red Cross receiving center in the event of a natural disaster. Membership dues, rental fees, grants and fundraisers keep the facility open and available for community and family gatherings.
