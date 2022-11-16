Jim Winebrenner said he never expected to still be around 100 years after his birth, but on Saturday, Nov. 5, the Newport resident’s family and friends gathered to help him celebrate a milestone: living for a full century on Planet Earth.

Winebrenner was honored in the community center at Longview Hills manufactured home community in north Newport, where he has lived for about 18 years. His daughter, Sharon, who lives in the Southshore development in South Beach, and Kathie McHugh, a fellow Longview Hills resident, organized the celebration.

