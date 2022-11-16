Jim Winebrenner said he never expected to still be around 100 years after his birth, but on Saturday, Nov. 5, the Newport resident’s family and friends gathered to help him celebrate a milestone: living for a full century on Planet Earth.
Winebrenner was honored in the community center at Longview Hills manufactured home community in north Newport, where he has lived for about 18 years. His daughter, Sharon, who lives in the Southshore development in South Beach, and Kathie McHugh, a fellow Longview Hills resident, organized the celebration.
“It kind of surprised me how many people came,” Winebrenner said. “The party was great. I had a lot of fun at that party.”
Winebrenner was born and raised in California’s San Fernando Valley. His father owned a lemon orchard there, so work started early in life for him.
“We had to disc and tractor … I started that young,” he said. “In winter time, when it got down to 32 degrees, we had to go out and light the smudge pots, probably 500.”
Winebrenner attended San Fernando High School, and about six months before he was scheduled to graduate, he joined the Army Air Corps. So at age 18, he began experiencing military life. He later was given his high school diploma.
“I worked in tech supply for awhile, and then I worked on a B-24 airplane as a gunner,” he said of his military service. He served his time primarily in the South Pacific in the Northern Mariana Islands, from Nanumea Airfield on Ellice Island to Saipan.
While on Ellice Island, “I spent a lot of time in a foxhole,” he said. “One Jap plane came over every night at about the same time and he’d drop a couple bombs. Nobody seemed to bother him, he’d just come in and go over. We didn’t have any fighter protection at all. It was quite interesting.”
Winebrenner was also stationed for a time on Kwajalein Atoll. “There were no trees around, just flat ground with an airstrip,” he said. One time, while a couple of the locals were spearfishing near their camp, Winebrenner and his buddies showed them an easier way to fish — they heaved a grenade into the water, and after it exploded, the stunned fish floated to the surface to be collected. This method of “fishing” was something they did often he said. “It was good eating … the natives would cook them in hot water for about two minutes and say, ‘OK, we’re ready to eat.’ It was mostly raw fish. We didn’t know it was sushi at that time.”
Winebrenner said while stationed in the South Pacific, he spent about three years sleeping on a cot in a tent. He also recalled when he and his buddies would try to get assigned a specific duty. “Everybody wanted to get on a detail when the boat came in with the food supplies because we’d get the beer. But they always had a guard on the truck with the beer, so we’d get him to look away. ‘Oh, look at that,’ we’d say, and then throw the beer over the side.”
One particularly memorable moment during his military service came near the end of the war. “I saw the first B-29 come into Saipan to drop that (atomic) bomb,” he said. “And we saw that plane take off and thought, ‘Oh boy, we’re going home.’”
Winebrenner said shortly after he got out of the service, he went to work on a ranch near his home town. “We got $200 mustering pay when we got out, but we spent that, and then you had to go to work.”
Before he had joined the Army, Winebrenner met a girl named Beverly, who was waiting for him when he got out. They were married about a year later. After a long marriage together, Beverly passed away in Newport about 12 years ago.
Winebrenner worked in the San Fernando area for awhile, “and then my dad knew somebody that grew beans up in Northern California, so we went up there for awhile, but I didn’t like that, so I joined the police department in Newman, California (near Modesto).” He was in law enforcement for about six years.
The bulk of Winebrenner’s working career was spent driving trucks and heavy equipment. “I worked with the Teamsters for 42 years,” he said. After retirement, he and Beverly spent about 12 years traveling around the country in a motorhome before finally landing in the Newport area.
When asked if he had any secrets to share on how to live a long life, Winebrenner said, “I don’t know, we go and have a drink every night — happy hour in the garage. Of course we’re in the house now. It’s too cold in the garage.”
His friend, Kathie McHugh, is a regular at that happy hour. “We get together every night. It’s the party garage. We might have 12, 13 people sometimes. We have hotdogs in the garage sometimes, oysters on the barbecue, and we do potlucks every once in a while. We go out to dinner once a week, go to different restaurants.”
Winebrenner said he quit driving about five years ago, but he does have a golf cart. “That gives me a little transportation around the park. I can run around and even sneak out of the gates sometimes and break the law — maybe drive down to Szabo’s (restaurant) and have a drink.”
Winebrenner said he has enjoyed his long life, and his advice for people as they enter their twilight years is this: “Have fun, and don’t go back and sit in that rocking chair.”
