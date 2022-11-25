Trinity Baptist Church of Newport will be putting on a live Nativity scene at Toledo Waterfront Park this Saturday, Nov. 26, from noon to 4 p.m.

This free community event will also feature cookie decorating, hot cocoa and a petting zoo. Waterfront Park is located at 127 North A Street.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.