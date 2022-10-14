The Newport Library Foundation, along with the Lincoln County Library District, Newport Public Library, Toledo Public Library, Waldport Public Library, Driftwood Public Library, Yachats Library, OCCC Library, Siletz Public Library, and Guin Library at the Hatfield Marine Science Center join together to announce the 2022 Lincoln County Reads selection, “Mexican Gothic,” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.
Moreno-Garcia draws upon the ancient mythology of Mexico, her native country, and gothic literary traditions to tell the story of Noemi Taboada, who is sent by her family to visit her newly-married cousin, Catalina. Catalina, who lives with her husband, Virgil Doyle, in his family’s creepy ancestral home in the countryside, has written a letter in which she claims her husband is slowly poisoning her and that High Place, their home, “is sick with rot, stinks of decay, brims with every single evil and cruel sentiment.” Noemi is sent to find the truth.
Moreno-Garcia was born in Baja California, Mexico, and was introduced to horror literature by reading Edgar Allan Poe and H.P. Lovecraft as a child. Her great-grandmother was from Hidalgo, and Moreno-Garcia also drew inspiration from her stories and oral storytelling. She has written a number of critically acclaimed books and has garnered numerous awards.
The 2022 Lincoln County Reads program will be a virtual program, presented through multiple venues on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. for a Spanish-language presentation, and 3 to 4 p.m. for English language author presentation. The program will be moderated and will include a presentation by the author and a Q&A period following her remarks. Pre-registration is required. There will be a Viewer’s Watch Party at the Newport Performing Arts Center for everyone who wants to meet in person The program is free to the public.
