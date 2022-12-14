The Lincoln County Cultural Coalition (LCCC) announced its 2023 grant awardees during an Award Ceremony on Dec. 5 at the Newport Performing Art Center. Representatives from 17 different arts non-profits and schools were represented at the reception where $30,500 in grant funding was awarded.
These grants fund programs delivering arts, culture, heritage and humanities to the residents of Lincoln County and are awarded to 501(c) 3 organizations or individuals and other groups, if they are sponsored by a qualified nonprofit organization.
The program or project must take place from Jan. 1- Dec. 31, 2023. One of the following coalition priorities must be addressed by applicants seeking funding: (1) Improve access to cultural experiences; (2) Raise the cultural awareness of youth; (3) Facilitate infrastructure improvements.
The funding for the Coalition grants comes from the Oregon Cultural Trust, which is created by annual donations from Oregonians through the state’s unique Cultural Tax Credit. Those donations help fuel culture around the state, with large competitive grants as well as cultural participation programs in rural and less-populous areas.
In response to the significant challenges created by COVID-19 which deeply impacted our vital cultural organizations, the Cultural Coalition funded requests for general operating support and capacity building projects, submitted by nonprofits that address the priorities listed above.
2023 Cultural Coalition grants include:
Oregon Coast Aquarium ($1,500) “to support the “Library Cultural Pass” for local low-income and Latinx families. Passes checked out at the Newport Public Library.
Central Coast Chorale ($1,000) for general operating support as they rebuild the chorale post-COVID.
Coastal Arts Guild ($2,000) for “Art Bus on the Go” supporting arts workshops from the Oregon Coast Art Bus.
Coastal Act Productions ($1,500) in support of scenic projections for their upcoming youth productions.
Conexion Fenix ($2,000) to establish a new ballet folklorico company “to support Latinx culture and community in North Lincoln County and beyond.”
Lincoln City Playhouse ($1,000) to support its youth theater productions as a part of their 2023 season.
Music is Instrumental ($2,000) which works to repair and refurbish musical instruments for the students of Lincoln County.
North Lincoln County Historical Museum ($1,476) to support “Kids’ Point of View” a new, interactive, bi-lingual exhibit at the museum.
Oregon Arts Watch ($1,000) in support of arts coverage for cultural events and programs in Lincoln County
Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival ($750) “to support professional quartets in free chamber music concerts where students play side-by-side.”
Polly Plumb Productions ($1,200) for a series of “open mic nights” in Yachats
In addition to the annual Lincoln County Cultural Grants, the Coalition also distributes grants funded by the Mark Sponenburgh Memorial Trust (SMT) which is managed by Lincoln County Foundation. This granting opportunity is open to schools, individuals, civic groups and nonprofits working in arts education.
Eligible projects support arts education for elementary and middle school students, with a priority placed on music education.
2023 Sponenburgh grants include:
Artists’ Studio Association ($1,600) “to support “Art Smart” youth art programs for North Lincoln County youth.”
Lincoln City Cultural Center ($3,500) for “youth art outreach” in Taft and St. James Santiago elementary schools.
Newport Symphony Orchestra ($3500) for their new “music mentorship program” connecting local students with orchestra players for one-on-one instruction.
Siletz Bay Music Festival ($3,500) for “arts access for all” offering two free concerts to the community.
St James Santiago School ($1,000) for their “10th anniversary student play and musical performance.”
Toledo High School Theatre Arts Dept. ($2,000) for essential upgrades for theatrical sound equipment that can be used at the school and for traveling performances as well.
