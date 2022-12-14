The Lincoln County Cultural Coalition (LCCC) announced its 2023 grant awardees during an Award Ceremony on Dec. 5 at the Newport Performing Art Center. Representatives from 17 different arts non-profits and schools were represented at the reception where $30,500 in grant funding was awarded.

These grants fund programs delivering arts, culture, heritage and humanities to the residents of Lincoln County and are awarded to 501(c) 3 organizations or individuals and other groups, if they are sponsored by a qualified nonprofit organization.

