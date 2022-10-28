During the winter holidays, Samaritan Evergreen Hospice has historically hosted a celebration called Light up a Life in Lebanon, Lincoln City and Newport. The annual event brought people together to remember loved ones who have passed and to support hospice patients and their families.
In 2020, Light up a Life transitioned to a virtual event, which was a welcomed change with expanded participation. This year’s event will be virtual once again, going live on Friday, Nov. 18.
Although Light up a Life focuses on Samaritan Evergreen Hospice patients who have died during the previous year, it is also open to community members who wish to donate in someone’s memory. The deadline to include loved ones’ names in this event is Friday, Nov. 4.
This year’s Light up a Life will be hosted online at samhealth.org/LUAL2022. Viewers will be able to customize their experience by clicking through reflections from hospice chaplains, a memorial slideshow of hospice patients and a candle-lighting video.
“The beauty of going online with Light up a Life is that individuals and families can view the ceremony when and where it is comfortable and convenient for them,” said Cindy Thelen, bereavement coordinator at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. “Viewing the event can be incorporated into a Thanksgiving celebration by tuning in together. The link will be live for several months so the ceremony can be shared at other gathering times as well, such as a visit from a friend. The virtual ceremony is a moving opportunity to share communal grief, loss and love as our loved ones are remembered.”
Gifts to any of the Samaritan Foundations’ hospice funds help provide care and comfort to patients and their families, including mental health and massage therapy, nutritional beverages and caregiver respite.
