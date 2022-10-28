During the winter holidays, Samaritan Evergreen Hospice has historically hosted a celebration called Light up a Life in Lebanon, Lincoln City and Newport. The annual event brought people together to remember loved ones who have passed and to support hospice patients and their families.

In 2020, Light up a Life transitioned to a virtual event, which was a welcomed change with expanded participation. This year’s event will be virtual once again, going live on Friday, Nov. 18.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.