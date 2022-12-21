Kent Gibson, of Newport, is the recipient of this year’s Katherine Palmer Award, presented annually by the Paleontological Research Institution for the excellence of a person’s contributions to the field.
Each year, the Paleontological Research Institution (PRI) recognizes an individual — one who is not a professional paleontologist — for the excellence of their contributions to the field. This award is named for PRI’s second director, Katherine Palmer, who was an avid supporter of avocational paleontology.
PRI is pleased to announce that Kent Gibson, of Newport, was selected by PRI’s Science Committee as the recipient of the 2022 Katherine Palmer Award.
Gibson was nominated for this award by Dr. Edward Davis, associate professor at the University of Oregon and curator of fossil collections at the UO Museum of Natural and Cultural History.
In his letter nominating Gibson for this award, Davis wrote, “I have known Kent for about 10 years, and I am consistently impressed by the dedication he brings to his work as a fossil collector.”
Gibson worked for 33 years for the Port of Newport, and spent much of his career working in and around the fossiliferous rocks of the Astoria Formation and the Nye Mudstone. He discovered his eye for fossils by accident, picking up his first marine mammal skull because of his dog’s interest in the specimen. Very quickly, he learned that he could spot the cobbles in the surf zone that held interesting fossils and began building his collection.
“Kent has always taken his collecting practice seriously, planning his trips based on the tides and the annual cycle of sand movement that leaves these Oregon beaches clear for prospecting during the winter, but covered with sand in the summer,” Davis wrote in his letter. “When Kent approaches a likely beach, he plans out a grid search pattern and proceeds to methodically work through every loose cobble and collect the ones that hold important fossils.”
Not only is Gibson methodical in his collecting practice, he also desires to see the specimens get into the hands of museums, where both researchers and the public can learn from them over time. Some people might see these specimens as a way to make money, but Gibson has a focus on the science. “He is a role model for the way avocational paleontologists can support the educational and research mission of the discipline,” Davis said, adding that recognizing Gibson with the Katherine Palmer Award is both an appropriate reward for the selfless way he has conducted his work and a way to more broadly publicize his approach to paleontology.
“Kent has specimens in both our museum at the UO and in the National Museum of Natural History, so his legacy as a paleontologist is secure,” Davis said. “Even so, he continues to go out to the coast, discovering new treasures and sharing them with the world. I expect Kent to continue contributing to the work of paleontology in Oregon for many years to come, and I am glad that I get to work with him in following this passion.”
