Kent-Gibson-receives-award

Kent Gibson, of Newport, is the recipient of this year’s Katherine Palmer Award, presented annually by the Paleontological Research Institution for the excellence of a person’s contributions to the field.

Each year, the Paleontological Research Institution (PRI) recognizes an individual — one who is not a professional paleontologist — for the excellence of their contributions to the field. This award is named for PRI’s second director, Katherine Palmer, who was an avid supporter of avocational paleontology.

PRI is pleased to announce that Kent Gibson, of Newport, was selected by PRI’s Science Committee as the recipient of the 2022 Katherine Palmer Award.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.