January is National Human Trafficking Awareness month. In commemoration, the Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division, wants to remind people in Oregon of the opportunities they have to make an impact in the lives of children affected by the commercial sexual exploitation of children, one form of human trafficking.
“Preventing human trafficking is not just one organization’s responsibility, it takes everyone to work together to make a difference on this issue,” said Lacey Andresen, deputy director of program and practice for the ODHS Child Welfare Division. “If you suspect a child or young adult is being trafficked, please call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline or 911 to report those concerns. Trafficking is child abuse, and we need to all work together to have a collective impact on this crime that is often hidden.”
The Oregon Child Abuse Hotline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 1-800-503-SAFE (7233).
Some important facts about trafficking:
• Sex trafficking of minors includes the exchange of sex acts for anything of value. This can be shelter, money, drugs, food or status.
• Children and young adults have an online presence now more than ever. Teach your children what to do if they see, or are asked for an explicit image. Gather as much information as you can about the circumstance and report it to National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by calling the 24-hour hotline, 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678), or reporting online at report.cybertip.org. If someone is in immediate danger, call 911.
• If you come across explicit images of a child online but don’t know who the child is, report it to National Center for Missing and Exploited Children www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/cybertipline. If you do know who the child is, or have some idea, report it to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline as well.
• The Federal Bureau of Investigation has recently warned that financial sextortion schemes are on the rise and often target young males. Learn more about these schemes at fbi.gov/sextortion.
