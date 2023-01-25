Happy retirement Lynn Penner-Ash
The heavy rains that soaked our Christmas holidays and followed us on into the new year, plus the news that one of Oregon’s finest winemakers was retiring, triggered this memory.
As a wine merchant, I had met Lynn Penner-Ash at a number of trade tastings when she was making wine for Rex Hill Winery and later for her own label. Her wines were excellent, and when the invitation came to attend a tasting at the new state-of-the-art winery built in 2005 by Lynn and her husband, Ron, on a Yamhill County hilltop, I knew nothing would keep me away.
The mid-April day of the 2006 tasting broke rainy and windy and stayed that way all the way up the coast and into the valley. The verdant spring green of the rolling farm country was muted by the rain and gray skies. We finally drove up the gravel road to the strikingly-designed timber and glass winery, ignored the last few raindrops, strode across the stone floor of the great hall with its crackling fireplace and raised a glass just as the sun dramatically broke through the gray clouds and gave us a magnificent view of blue skies out over the Yamhill Valley.
That visit was 17 years ago. I’m sure that weather drama was an omen, not for us, but for Lynn Penner-Ash who would go on to make many more highly-acclaimed wines. Lynn looks too young to have 41 vintages under her belt and ready to retire, but she and Ron want to have time to travel and enjoy the outdoors hiking, biking and paddle-boarding.
In 2016, California wine giant Kendall-Jackson bought Penner-Ash Wine Cellars with the proviso that Lynn continue to oversee the winemaking. By 2018 she was able to turn the reins over to winemaker Kate Ayres who, like Lynn, was a graduate of UCal-Davis, the MIT or Caltech for American winemakers. People like to make note that Lynn Penner-Ash was one of the first women winemakers in Oregon in 1998. My take is that she is one of the best winemakers in Oregon, who just happens to be a woman. Bon voyage, Lynn — you are good.
Food and Wine Festival Time
Salem kicks off festival season first, and Newport follows next month. In Salem they call it “First Taste Oregon,” and it is just that: the first chance to taste local food and wine in the new year. It is always held in January at the Jackman Long Building at the Oregon State fairgrounds, although the pandemic shut it down in 2021 and forced postponement until April last year. This year’s dates are Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28. Vendors will staff booths from which you can taste a variety of foods, Oregon wines, ciders and beers. And there will be live music, as well. For tickets and information. go online to firsttasteoregon.com.
Sound familiar? Salem’s festival incorporates many of the same features that Newport has presented for 45 years. Next month, the 46th annual Newport Seafood and Wine Festival will offer nearly 140 booths with wines and foods of the Northwest to taste, though Newport’s food emphasis will be on seafood, of course.
So, go to Salem Jan. 27 and 28, then visit the big white tent across the bridge here in Newport on Feb. 23, 24, 25 and 26 and compare the two festivals as they recover from the pandemic and both promote what Oregon does so well!
Cheers!
Joseph Swafford
