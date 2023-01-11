The first baby born in 2023 at a Samaritan Health Services hospital arrived in Lincoln City at 12:58 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, followed a few hours later by the first baby of the year in Newport.

With three different possible due dates, Nicole and Ricky Nava weren’t sure what side of New Year’s Day their little girl would choose to arrive — 2022 or 2023. In fact, when Athena Jade-Louise was born at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital just 58 minutes into the new year, she became the official “New Year Baby” for all of Samaritan’s five hospitals in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties.

