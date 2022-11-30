historical-society-open-house

A free Holiday Open House & Artisans Market takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center, located at 333 SE Bay Blvd, Newport.

People are invited to join in some holiday fun at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center’s free Holiday Open House & Artisans Market this Saturday, Dec 3., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This family friendly event is a free admission day at the museum, with live music in the Doerfler Family Theater, kids craft activities, museum store sales, an artisans market for holiday shoppers, and light refreshments.

