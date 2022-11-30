People are invited to join in some holiday fun at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center’s free Holiday Open House & Artisans Market this Saturday, Dec 3., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This family friendly event is a free admission day at the museum, with live music in the Doerfler Family Theater, kids craft activities, museum store sales, an artisans market for holiday shoppers, and light refreshments.
As part of the musical line-up in the Doerfler Family Theater, attendees will hear musicians and singers from the community. Museum staff member and piano teacher Bethlyn Brandt will begin the day with holiday tunes played on the 1915 Steinway Grand Piano that sits on stage at the museum. Following Brandt is Dennis Comfort on the mandolin, vocal quartet What 4, Paul VanDenBogaard on guitar, Lisa Lipton on clarinet, and the Coastal-Aires.
This is the season for annual giving to help local nonprofits survive, so there will be an Angel Giving Tree located in the lobby of the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center for community donors who want to help support museum operations at any one of the three sites operated by the historical society (Pacific Maritime Heritage Center, Burrows House and the Log Cabin Research Library). Special holiday ornament tags will be hanging on the decorated tree; community members are invited to sponsor specific items listed on the tags with a cash donation. On-site parking is available.
The Pacific Maritime Heritage Center is one of three heritage properties operated by the Lincoln County Historical Society (LCHS). The PMHC is located at 333 SE Bay Blvd, Newport. The 1895 Burrows House/Carriage House and Log Cabin Research Library are located at 545 SW Ninth St. and are also operated by the LCHS. For more information, contact 541-265-7509 or visit www.oregoncoasthistory.org.
