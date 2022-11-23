Members of the Seal Rock Garden Club will be holding their annual Holiday Greens Sale on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is one of the club’s main fundraisers, and a portion of the proceeds are given back as a donation to community groups that support youth and women.  

With more than two decades of experience behind them using special machines designed for wreath making, members craft and shape tree cuttings into fragrant wreaths, swags, arrangements and gifts. The greens come directly from a farm near Waldport. Nearly one day after the greens are harvested, the fragrance of noble fir, junipers, cedar and many other local greens fill the Seal Rock Garden Clubhouse alongside the steady thump of the heavy-duty wreath-making machines. The clubhouse buzzes with activity. 

