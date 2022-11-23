Toledo will celebrate the holidays this Saturday with an Umbrella Parade down Main Street, the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in front of Cobblestone Pizza, and a community party at the Toledo Elks Lodge. (News-Times file photo)
Members of the public are invited to join the town of Toledo this Saturday, Nov. 26, as people parade down Main Street with decorated umbrellas to the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in front of Cobblestone Pizza. Immediately following the tree lighting, everyone is invited to a community party at the Toledo Elks Lodge. Santa will be there, along with cookies, hot cocoa, and holiday crafts for kids.
Those who want to participants in the Umbrella Parade will gather at the top of Main Street in front of Advertee’s, located at 363 N Main St. Judging begins at 4 p.m., and prizes will be awarded to the best decorated umbrellas entered by youths (1-17 years) and adults (18-plus). When you arrive, look for the sign with your age category. Prizes will be awarded at the tree lighting ceremony. The first 50 who people register for the Umbrella Parade will receive a 3-foot strand of lights for their umbrella.
The Umbrella Parade begins at 4:30 p.m., and Main Street will be closed while the parade is underway. Participants will sing holiday songs with the Toledo Jr/Sr High School choir as they head to the Christmas tree in front of Cobblestone Pizza at the south end of Main Street. The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5 p.m.
After the tree lighting, people will head to the Elks Lodge at 123 Alder St. for the community party.
This event is sponsored by the Toledo Chamber of Commerce and the Toledo Public Library.
