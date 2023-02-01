On April 12, 1861, when the first shots were fired at Fort Sumter and the Civil War broke out, Oregon was a fledgling state, only a little more than two years old. Even so, Oregon raised two regiments to support the Union’s cause. After the Civil War, more than 10,000 Union and Confederate soldiers came to Oregon to start new lives.
Randol B. Fletcher, a Civil War historian and enthusiast, and author of “Hidden History of Civil War Oregon,” will talk about the history of those times during the next meeting of the Lincoln County Genealogical Society, which takes place this Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Toledo Public Library, 173 NW Seventh St. A business meeting is from 10 to 10:45 a.m., and everyone is welcome to attend. The program begins at 11 a.m. Admission is free. This program is also available for those wishing to participate remotely through Zoom. Email Searchlightlcgs@gmail.com by 4 p.m. Thursday to request the Zoom link.
Fletcher, a lifelong student of history, is a fifth-generation Oregonian born and raised in Albany. He graduated from the University of Oregon with history and political science degrees. He has been Civil War reenacting since 2003. As a member and past camp commander of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, he began researching the lives of Oregon Civil War soldiers while leading cemetery restoration projects in Eugene, Corvallis and Portland. Fletcher’s research led him to write a series of Civil War-themed articles for Oregon Magazine. Other publications where Fletcher’s work has appeared include Columbia Magazine and The Banner.
The Lincoln County Genealogical Society meets on the first Saturday of each month. Annual individual membership dues are $10. For more information about this presentation or the genealogical society, call 503-302-8892 or go online at LCGSOregon.org or on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.