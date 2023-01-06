Painting-In-Nature

“Painting in Nature,” a fine art book detailing the work of the late artist Michael Gibbons, received an award recently for the high print quality of the book.

A fine art book chronicling the work of Toledo artist Michael Gibbons — “Painting in Nature” — has received a first place award for the top quality work in printing the publication. 

Last year, the book for the late renowned regional artist’s work was published for collectors and admirers of his art, to take with them a curated array of paintings and essays printed in this limited edition run.

