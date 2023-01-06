A fine art book chronicling the work of Toledo artist Michael Gibbons — “Painting in Nature” — has received a first place award for the top quality work in printing the publication.
Last year, the book for the late renowned regional artist’s work was published for collectors and admirers of his art, to take with them a curated array of paintings and essays printed in this limited edition run.
Gibbons’ paintings communicate nature’s sacred voices onto a painted surface for the viewer to experience, become part of and respond to. “All of the world we experience, every human being, every bush, every tree, and every rock is a gift to us for this part of our earthly experience,” Gibbons once said.
More than 150 of Gibbons’ images from Oregon and around the world are integrated with his personal reflections on painting and his philosophy of creating art based on observing nature. “When I’m painting in nature, it is the divine experience of the land that feeds my inspiration,” he was quoted as saying.
The Yaquina River Museum of Art in Toledo announced recently that the book has received the 2022 PPI – PrintROCKS first place award in the book category, specifically the offset printing section. The award was presented to Premier Printing in Portland, which printed the book.
PrintROCKS! was created in 2008 to celebrate print. Each year, printing companies from eight states submit their best pieces to be judged against the others as one of the best in the industry. The Yaquina River Museum of Art expressed appreciation to all who contributed to the completion of this book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.