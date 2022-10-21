Beachcrest Brewing invites community members to drink beer, eat pizza and fight cancer on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
The brewery, located in Salishan Marketplace in Gleneden Beach, will host a fundraiser for the Coast Busters Walk for Breast Cancer lasting all day from noon to 8 p.m. Fifty percent of all proceeds will be donated to the breast cancer walk.
The Coast Busters Walk for Breast Cancer is the result of two ladies wanting to inspire hope for other women and their families struggling with breast cancer. Recent breast cancer survivors themselves, Sonia Graham and Jeanette Campagna chose to adopt the motto that something good can certainly come from something bad. They held the first three-mile walk in October 2021. It was such a success, they turned the walk into an annual event and held it again on Oct 1. A total of 170 walkers registered for the event, and more than $25,000 has been collected so far through registrations, sponsorships and donations.
Proceeds will stay local and benefit Pacific Communities Health District Foundation Women’s Cancer Fund and the Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation; monies will be earmarked for local Lincoln County breast cancer patients.
Beachcrest Brewing is located at 7755 Highway 101, Suite E5 In the Salishan Marketplace, in Gleneden Beach.
Donations can also be made by visiting www.coastbusterswalk.com. Donations will be accepted through the entire month of October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The Coast Busters team wishes to thank all the sponsors, donors, walkers, and volunteers for making the walk so successful, and the community for all their support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.