The Lincoln County Historical Society invites the public to attend a free panel discussion on estuary conservation at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The panel discussion will be held inside the Doerfler Family Theater at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center, located on Newport’s historic Bayfront at 333 E Bay Blvd., directly above Port Doc 5. The maritime center has free on-site parking, and for this event, museum admission fees are waived.
Estuaries are crucial habitat for a wide variety of fish and wildlife. Juvenile fish and other organisms benefit tremendously from the complex, resource rich environment of estuaries. Join us for a panel discussion looking at the past and present connections between the land and sea and current conservation activities in Lincoln County and the Central Oregon Coast. Dr. Angee Doerr, Assistant Professor of Practice, OSU Extension Service, Lincoln County will moderate the panel. Panelists include Evan Hayduk, Council Coordinator, MidCoast Watersheds Council; Lisa Phipps, Program Manager, Oregon Coastal Management Program at Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development; and Derek Wilson, Habitat Conservation Biologist, Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife.
This panel discussion is being held in conjunction with the “Tidewaters: Looking Back Along Oregon’s Coast Range Rivers” exhibition currently on display at the maritime center. Tidewaters includes a series of Platinum/palladium images created by Corvallis photographer and author Rich Bergeman. The exhibition also includes Native American basketry from the LCHS Copeland Collection and a rich historical narrative about Oregon’s coastal rivers and estuaries. For more information contact the PMHC at 541-265-7509 or director@oregoncoasthistory.org.
