Community members of all ages are invited to the Newport Performing Arts Center on Friday, Dec. 2, for “Holly Jolly – A Festive Family Affair,” where people can enjoy free art-making activities, holiday treats, music and carols sung with friends and neighbors. Admission is free.

Youth art-making begins at 5:30 p.m., and the community sing-along kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Activities include making greeting cards, Sugar Plum Fairies, and Mice Kings with candy cane tails. Music selections will be familiar holiday favorites made popular through film, television, radio and social media, with simple melodies that even young children can learn and sing along with — primarily songs that have been part of the holiday season since the 1940s.

