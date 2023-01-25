Some fishing enthusiasts have experimented with fly tying in the past but didn’t have an easy way to learn. Some fly anglers would like to tie their own flies. Some tie flies just for the fun of it — or the challenge of learning a new skill.
Fly tying also can be an art form, creating beautiful flies for framing. Many anglers tie flies developed to attract the fish available in local streams. Fishermen who tie flies find additional satisfaction when landing a fish caught on a fly that they have tied.
The best way to learn this skill is with individual help to get started with the basics. With this in mind, Central Coast Fly Fishers will offer a free, two-session fly tying class on Saturdays, Feb. 4 and 11, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the OSU Extension Office, located at 1211 Bay Blvd. in Newport.
Tools and materials will be available during classes. Class size will be limited so that tiers from the club can help new tiers on an individual basis. Each person will receive a copy of Randall Kaufmann’s “Fly Tying Made Easy For Beginners.” The club will offer tools as raffle prizes and quality vises for the lowest prices possible.
If there turns out to be more people wanting to sign up than there is space for, Central Coast Fly Fishers will offer another set of classes in the future.
Following the initial two classes, new tiers should be able to join the monthly tying sessions for club members. Again, there will be experienced tiers available to help new tiers get started the right way, learning step by step.
Pre-registration for the two-part class is required and can be done by emailing Central Coast Fly Fishers President Tom Peck at tomp345@gmail.com.
