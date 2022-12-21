Bob May, long-time member of Newport Elks Lodge 2105, is pictured with the turkeys that will be prepared for the annual Christmas Day dinner at the lodge, located at 45 John Moore Drive in Newport. This free community event is co-sponsored by the Elks Lodge and the Newport Nazarene Church.
There will be a festive holiday atmosphere at the Newport Elks Lodge on Sunday, Dec. 25, as the tradition of preparing a Christmas Day dinner for the community continues.
For years, the Elks Lodge, in partnership with the Newport Nazarene Church, provided this holiday feast for anyone who wants to take part. Organizers stress that the free dinner is open to all, young or old, rich or poor, one or many. All are welcome, whether it’s a person who can’t afford Christmas dinner, someone who doesn’t want to eat alone, or those who simply don’t want to go to all the fuss of preparing a big meal.
Last year, this full turkey meal was limited to pickup and deliveries only, due to the pandemic. This year, however, people will again have the opportunity to dine at the Elks Lodge and enjoy the festivities with others.
The dinner takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Day. The Elks Lodge is located at 45 John Moore Drive, in Newport. Meals can also be delivered to the homebound living in the Newport and South Beach areas. To arrange for a meal delivery, call the church at 541-265-6684 by 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.
