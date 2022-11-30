be-jeweled-donations-wanted

Jewelry donations are being gathered by Food Share of Lincoln County as the organization prepares for next year’s version of its popular fundraiser, “Be Jeweled.” Pictured is some of the jewelry donated for a previous year’s event. (File photo)

Food Share of Lincoln County has kicked off its annual campaign to acquire donated jewelry from the community. An unworn bracelet, necklace or earrings can be repurposed and resold to someone during Food Share’s annual event, “Be Jeweled.” Proceeds from the sale in 2022 were able help Food Share distribute more than $50,000 in food for its network of pantries and partner agencies.

All types of jewelry — gold, silver, costume, vintage, beads, watches, ethnic and artisan — will be accepted. Organizers said this sale is a delightful event that both helps get Food Share’s message out to the community and makes the shoppers happy.

