Jewelry donations are being gathered by Food Share of Lincoln County as the organization prepares for next year’s version of its popular fundraiser, “Be Jeweled.” Pictured is some of the jewelry donated for a previous year’s event. (File photo)
Food Share of Lincoln County has kicked off its annual campaign to acquire donated jewelry from the community. An unworn bracelet, necklace or earrings can be repurposed and resold to someone during Food Share’s annual event, “Be Jeweled.” Proceeds from the sale in 2022 were able help Food Share distribute more than $50,000 in food for its network of pantries and partner agencies.
All types of jewelry — gold, silver, costume, vintage, beads, watches, ethnic and artisan — will be accepted. Organizers said this sale is a delightful event that both helps get Food Share’s message out to the community and makes the shoppers happy.
Food Share has drop sites all over Lincoln County where the jewelry can be delivered:
• Food Share of Lincoln County, Newport
• Lincoln City Cultural Center
• Newport 60+ Activity Center
• Newport Chamber of Commerce
• Oregon Coast Bank — all branches
• Columbia Bank — all branches
• Newport Diamonds by the Sea
• Newport office of Martek Real Estate
Anyone living outside the county who wants to make a donation can send it via USPS to Food Share of Lincoln County, 535 NE First St., Newport OR 97365
The 2023 version of “Be Jeweled” is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Coast Assembly of God, 236 NE Sixth St., Newport. For more information, call 541-265-8578 or email info@foodsharelc.org
All donations are tax deductible, and a receipt will be provided upon request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.