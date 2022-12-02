The city of Newport Food Drive Battle is back. Last year, the Newport Recreation Center challenged the Newport Library to see which facility could bring in the most food.
“While we don’t need to talk about which facility won, we were happy to bring in a total of 1,717 pounds of people food and 168 pounds of pet food,” said Jenni Remillard, recreation program specialist.
“The library would like to remind everyone that we won,” said Laura Kimberly, library director, “but really, the community won, and we are so thankful to all the patrons who brought food to both facilities.”
This year, the parks and rec department has offered a truce to the library to team up and challenge the police and fire departments.
“The police and fire departments are happy to challenge the ‘reading’ and ‘fun’ departments to collect food for our community. May the best departments win!” said Newport Fire Chief Rob Murphy. Police Chief Jason Malloy added “We all know that the police and fire departments will go above and beyond to fill our food bins. Let the good times begin for a great cause.”
Anyone can drop nonperishable people and pet food at their favorite department between now and Dec. 21. Pet food will be donated to the Lincoln County Animal Shelter, and people food will go to Food Share of Lincoln County.
“Although we distribute food year-round, winter months and the holidays can put added stress on families and individuals trying to make ends meet. Community food drives enable us to meet the increasing need for food assistance in Lincoln County,” said Nancy Mitchell, executive director of Food Share. “Our most needed items are peanut butter, low-sugar canned fruit, low-sugar jam and jelly, packaged dried fruit, chili, cereal, hearty soups, and canned tuna, chicken or salmon.”
