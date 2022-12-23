first-day-hikes

A free, First Day Hike, sponsored by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, will take place at 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, at South Beach State Park. Pictured are participants in a previous year’s hike. (File photo)

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with America’s State Parks for free guided First Day Hikes in state parks on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1.

One of these free hikes — with an interpreter/guide — will take place locally at South Beach State Park. This hour-long excursion will go along the South Jetty Trail through the South Beach foredunes on a fun, informational hike to identify the many mushrooms that grow along the Oregon coast. Bring a brown paper bag to collect your finds.

