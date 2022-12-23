A free, First Day Hike, sponsored by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, will take place at 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, at South Beach State Park. Pictured are participants in a previous year’s hike. (File photo)
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with America’s State Parks for free guided First Day Hikes in state parks on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1.
One of these free hikes — with an interpreter/guide — will take place locally at South Beach State Park. This hour-long excursion will go along the South Jetty Trail through the South Beach foredunes on a fun, informational hike to identify the many mushrooms that grow along the Oregon coast. Bring a brown paper bag to collect your finds.
The hike starts at 10 a.m. and begins at the new trailhead at the South Jetty day-use area. The trail terrain includes paved areas and hard packed dirt. Some areas may be difficult for baby strollers to traverse. Dogs are welcome on six-foot leashes.
Participants should dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, and bring water and snacks, as well as a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing. For more information, call 541-867-7451.
Share photos of First Day Hikes via social media by using the hashtag #ORfirstdayhikes.
First Day Hikes is a national initiative to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, promote exercise and encourage connecting with nature. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has participated since 2012.
