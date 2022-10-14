The Lincoln City Cultural Center will be throwing a big art party on Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This family friendly event will include a visit from the Oregon Coast Art Bus, an art kit table, food vendors, games, a bounce house, and a public art dedication at noon by Rep. David Gomberg.

This event is free to the public and will be held outside, or inside if the weather is bad.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.