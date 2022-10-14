“Sea Star Sculpture,” will be dedicated as the newest piece of public art at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. The sculpture was created by students and the community while the Washed Ashore exhibit was displayed at LCCC last winter.
Free art kits for young people are available at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
The Lincoln City Cultural Center will be throwing a big art party on Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This family friendly event will include a visit from the Oregon Coast Art Bus, an art kit table, food vendors, games, a bounce house, and a public art dedication at noon by Rep. David Gomberg.
This event is free to the public and will be held outside, or inside if the weather is bad.
The Oregon Coast Art Bus Project is a bus retrofitted as a mobile art classroom designed to bring free, high-quality art lessons to young people all over Lincoln County and in isolated and under-resourced areas. Since its launch, the art bus has served hundreds of area youths.
Oregon Coast Council for the Arts and Oregon Cultural Trust sponsor the bus as it makes it way to events along the coast, and it is based out of Newport.
“We take the art to the kids, instead of having the kids come to us,” said Newport Visual Arts Center Arts Education Manager Sara Siggelkow.
At the Family Fun Art Fest, there will also be some tables of hands-on activities and ready-to-go, take-home art kits made by the LCCC that are free to the public. The art kit program was launched during the COVID lockdown in 2020 and has been going full steam ahead ever since. There is a small art kit “shop” inside the center, where kids and families can come in and pick out their own kits. And art kits are made with the help from a dedicated team of volunteers who assemble them every week. There are usually five to eight choices for different age groups, some of which are old favorites, and some each week are brand new. Nearly 15,000 art kits have been distributed since March 2020.
At noon during the art fest, there will be a special public dedication ceremony for “Sea Star Sculpture,” which was made by students and the community while the Washed Ashore exhibit was displayed at LCCC last winter. More than 1,000 local students made pieces for the giant colorful sea stars, using beach debris and also non-recyclable plastics. Thank you to Henry Hoovestal for making the strong stainless steal frame and to all those that gave their support to make this program happen. This public sculpture will remain on the grounds of the center for all to enjoy.
