Among the hidden treasures of the central Oregon coast is the area’s very own internationally known Shakespeare scholar, Dr. Alexandra Mason, of Seal Rock. This Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m., Mason will officially release two new books on Shakespeare at the grand opening of Sterncastle Publishing in the Sea Towne Shopping Center, located at 1682 N Coast Highway, Newport.
Could Shakespeare be alive and living in present-day London? “Shakespeare’s Pipe,” a novel, illustrates people’s desire to know more about the great poet and dramatist as a man, whose life even to this day is shrouded in mystery. Tempted by some DNA left on a smoker’s pipe found inside the walls of Shakespeare’s birthplace, forensic scientist Kingsley Armstrong secretly undertakes to bring the bard to life in our time — with unexpected results. Advance reviews have called the novel “a page-turner, brimming with the mysteries of genetic codes and surprising plot twists. A stunning insight into the nature of identity and the connection between language and reality, between art and life.”
Mason’s second book, “Shakespeare’s Money Talks,” examines coin and money metaphors in the works of Shakespeare and his contemporary dramatists. With color illustrations of the actual coins, the study identifies and defines coinage references and puns and their metaphorical applications to love, marriage, procreation and human value. Explanatory essays show a profound social change at work revealed in how social status was defined and a new acceptance of “use value” that also affected the very structure of Renaissance plays. Critics, including the curator of Early Modern Coins at the British Museum, have called this study foundational. “This study shows why proper understanding of Renaissance art and culture requires that we follow the money: not via marketplace exchanges, but rather thought and speech that either governs or is governed by them,” it states.
Former president of Writers on the Edge and the Tuesday Writers of Waldport, and founder of the Northwest Poets’ Concord, Mason is also author of the popular novel “The Lighthouse Ghost of Yaquina Bay,” nominated for the Oregon Book Award, and two volumes of poetry containing prize-winning poems, “Lost and Found” and “Poems Along the Way.” Earlier this year, the Driftwood Library named her an Oregon Legacy Author. She was a presenter at the World Shakespeare Congress in Berlin and has been a reader at the Folger Shakespeare Library. See her author page on Amazon and her website, alexandramasonbooks.com.
Sterncastle Publishing’s grand opening includes live music by Rockfish and refreshments, from noon to 3 p.m. At 1 p.m., Mason will read from both new books and sign copies available at a discount for this event. For more information, call 541-264-8046.
