double-book-release-party

“Shakespeare’s Pipe” and “Shakespeare’s Money Talks” were written by Dr. Alexandra Mason, of Seal Rock. This Saturday, at 1 p.m., she will hold a double book release party at Sterncastle Publishing, located in the Sea Towne Shopping Center, in Newport. Sterncastle is also celebrating its grand opening, from noon to 3 p.m.

Among the hidden treasures of the central Oregon coast is the area’s very own internationally known Shakespeare scholar, Dr. Alexandra Mason, of Seal Rock. This Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m., Mason will officially release two new books on Shakespeare at the grand opening of Sterncastle Publishing in the Sea Towne Shopping Center, located at 1682 N Coast Highway, Newport.

Could Shakespeare be alive and living in present-day London? “Shakespeare’s Pipe,” a novel, illustrates people’s desire to know more about the great poet and dramatist as a man, whose life even to this day is shrouded in mystery. Tempted by some DNA left on a smoker’s pipe found inside the walls of Shakespeare’s birthplace, forensic scientist Kingsley Armstrong secretly undertakes to bring the bard to life in our time — with unexpected results. Advance reviews have called the novel “a page-turner, brimming with the mysteries of genetic codes and surprising plot twists. A stunning insight into the nature of identity and the connection between language and reality, between art and life.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.